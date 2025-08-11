Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VEA opened at $58.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

