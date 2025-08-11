Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

