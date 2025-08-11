Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 320,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 235,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 124,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.