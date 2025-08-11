Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $8.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.2727.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

