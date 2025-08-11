Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

OPY stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $756.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $373.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,548.46. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,060. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 22,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

