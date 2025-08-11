Operose Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at $135,353,571.52. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $168.93 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

