Operose Advisors LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,064 shares during the period. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after buying an additional 3,552,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,672,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,276,000 after buying an additional 1,843,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.