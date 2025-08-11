Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF (BATS:CLSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,937,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000.

Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 5.2%

CLSE opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

About Convergence Long/Short Equity ETF

The Convergence Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CLSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund establishes both long and short positions in US stocks. The actively managed fund intends to maintain a 50%-100% net long exposure. CLSE was launched on Dec 29, 2009 and is managed by Convergence.

