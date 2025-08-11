Operose Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

