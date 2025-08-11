Operose Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,760.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $118.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $104.94 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.