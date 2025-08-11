OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Head-To-Head Review

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OP Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $154.05 million 1.23 $21.07 million $1.48 8.59 Red River Bancshares $157.67 million 2.66 $34.24 million $5.67 10.89

This table compares OP Bancorp and Red River Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 13.91% 10.81% 0.92% Red River Bancshares 23.62% 11.85% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OP Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats OP Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

