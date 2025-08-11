OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.35 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 154,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,227.24. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,713,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,326.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,788,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 566.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $17,587,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 797,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

