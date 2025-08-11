Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter. Oncology Institute has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 445.02%.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $381.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TOI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 76,324 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $232,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,272,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,808.20. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad Hively sold 1,976,137 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $5,671,513.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 603,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,047.87. The trade was a 76.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,726,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Oncology Institute by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oncology Institute by 231.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 893,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

