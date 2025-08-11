NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NVR worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,851.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,354.80. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

