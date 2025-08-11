New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 127.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.53%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 185,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,947.88. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

