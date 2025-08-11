New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $40,475,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $177.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $125.54 and a one year high of $184.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,088.07. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,745. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.