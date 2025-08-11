New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Avnet by 1,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Avnet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

