New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $430.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

