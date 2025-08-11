New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,904,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,095,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,169,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.26.

WIX stock opened at $122.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $121.84 and a 12-month high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

