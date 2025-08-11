New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $1,524,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

