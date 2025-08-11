New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,390 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 104.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Up 1.9%

NMIH opened at $38.98 on Monday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

