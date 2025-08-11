New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 45.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.81 on Monday. ChampionX Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.