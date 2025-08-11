New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OII. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

