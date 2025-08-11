New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 914 Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Interparfums in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interparfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $376,039 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $115.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55. Interparfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.13%.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

