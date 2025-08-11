Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,211.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,095.21. Netflix has a 12-month low of $622.99 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $514.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

