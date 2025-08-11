National Bank of Canada FI Sells 60,137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,137 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,671 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ITW opened at $256.98 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

