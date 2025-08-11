National Bank of Canada FI Sells 300,368 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,303 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 300,368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SEA were worth $28,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SEA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,201 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SEA by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,350 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $19,247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SEA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $147.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.