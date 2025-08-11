National Bank of Canada FI Sells 198,531 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,531 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $86.65 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Galvan Research cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

