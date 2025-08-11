National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,247 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock worth $2,887,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $96.85 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

