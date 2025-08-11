National Bank of Canada FI Has $19.32 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,963 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Edison International were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

