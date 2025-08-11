National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,059 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.99 on Monday. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.