National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $23,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,368,000 after buying an additional 900,071 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 734,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 664,266 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after buying an additional 632,578 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

