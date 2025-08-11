Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.38. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $71.77 and a 52 week high of $118.50.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 125.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
