Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.38. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $71.77 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 125.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth about $920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.