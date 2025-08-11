Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,284 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,224,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after purchasing an additional 870,486 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,438,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.