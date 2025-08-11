Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in YETI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in YETI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

