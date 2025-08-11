Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Terex by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Terex by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Terex by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Terex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Baird R W raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Terex Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TEX opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.