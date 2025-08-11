Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 153,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VB opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.48 and a 200 day moving average of $231.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

