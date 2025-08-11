Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Shares of Mural Oncology stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Mural Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.64). Analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
