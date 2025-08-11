Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Mural Oncology Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Mural Oncology stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Mural Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.64). Analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mural Oncology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mural Oncology by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

