MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,369,000 after buying an additional 88,247 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

