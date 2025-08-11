Movement (MOVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $374.08 Million

Movement (MOVE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Movement has a market cap of $374.08 million and $40.07 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Movement has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Movement token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121,109.91 or 1.00054134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119,823.61 or 0.98991471 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00313682 BTC.

About Movement

Movement was first traded on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn. Movement’s official website is www.movementnetwork.xyz. The official message board for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog.

Movement Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,650,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.14396296 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $42,651,581.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Movement should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Movement using one of the exchanges listed above.

