Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,864 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

