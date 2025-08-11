Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,262 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.