Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,803 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 458,522 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 673,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.99 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

