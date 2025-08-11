Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 194.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

NYSE:TRU opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,972 shares of company stock valued at $262,339 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

