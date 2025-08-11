Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the period. StoneX Group comprises 1.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of StoneX Group worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,400 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,400. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,430 shares of company stock worth $6,582,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

