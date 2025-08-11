Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Trex worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,677,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $59.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

