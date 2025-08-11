Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Get DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DCRE stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.