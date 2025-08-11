Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,981 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Alarm.com worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,913,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,506,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $54.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $125,388.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,746.64. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $206,469.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 268,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,550.94. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $1,994,181. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.