Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QXO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QXO by 11.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in QXO by 85.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QXO by 146.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,707,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QXO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

QXO Price Performance

QXO stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

