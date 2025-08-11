Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 425 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

CME stock opened at $282.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.77 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

